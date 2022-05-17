KENNEBUNKPORT – Frank Roy Brown, 89, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2022 with his loving wife, Carol, at his side.

Frank was born July 5, 1932 in Old Ridge, St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Roy Robert Brown and Mary (Logan) Brown. He grew up in Darien, Conn. and graduated from Darien High School. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He started his manufacturing company Xuron Corp., in Danbury, Conn. in 1971 and moved the company to Saco in 1986. Frank sold Xuron Corp., and retired in 2012.

During retirement he enjoyed winters in Sanibel, Fla. with his wife Carol. He also enjoyed golf, woodworking and sailing his pintail sailboat. Frank was a member of the Pine Tree Model A Club and enjoyed driving his 1931 Model A Deluxe Roadster to various club events and outings.

Frank will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Ileana and a brother, Robert.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, daughters Karen Markley and her husband Stuart of England, Loren Chancey and her husband Jeff of Missouri, Lisa Yates and her husband Wayne of Virginia, son, Michael Brown and his wife Darnel of New Hampshire; his nine grandchildren, Darcy, Nick, Gailen, Robin, Madeleine, Paul, Gabrielle, Griffin, Cameron; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, M. K. Brown of California.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a future date.

Carol and her family would like to acknowledge the loving and compassionate care Frank received from the entire staff at the Sam L. Cohen Households and The Cedars in Portland.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Frank’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, a donation in Frank’s memory may be made to

St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105 or

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211-1807

