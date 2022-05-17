SCARBOROUGH – Carl H. Haynes, 79, of Harris Avenue, Portland, passed away Friday May 13, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Portland the son of Carl and Velma Haynes.He attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam war.After his service, he returned home and worked for American Steel. He then was employed as an auto mechanic for at various places including VIP and Kmart automotive.Carl enjoyed bike rides, being outdoors fishing and hunting, poker, time with family and friends and spending time on Little Sebago Lake.Survivors include his wife of 36 years Pamela Haynes of Portland, a son Donald Haynes of Scarborough, three daughters, Traci Troiano of Chicago, Lisa Liston of South Portland and Libby Vescovi of Florida, a brother Bruce Haynes of California, two sisters, Barbara Wojcik of Falmouth and Janet Luther of South Portland, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and extended family.﻿Private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Saco are entrusted with his services. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to Trails.org.

Guest Book