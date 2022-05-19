Robert E. Waddle 1928 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Robert “Bob” Edward Waddle died peacefully May 12, 2022 at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth at the age of 93. Bob was born on Nov. 8, 1928 in Stoneham, Mass., to Howard Clay Waddle and Mary A. (Gatchell) Waddle. Bob graduated from Malden High School in 1948 in Malden, Mass. and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1949. Bob married his high school sweetheart Mary Joan Duffy on Oct. 1, 1949. After Bob’s service in the Marine Corps, the couple settled down permanently in Harpswell, where Bob returned to his occupation as a lobsterman, and where they raised their four children. In the 1950’s, the couple co-founded Quahog Lobsterman’s Coop, Inc. His interests included, running road races and several marathons, hiking the Appalachian Trail in New England, cross country skiing, and alpine skiing. He served as president of Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Club, and was often a race official for ski events. Bob was an avid paddler and organized canoe race events, including the Great Maine Race. He was a white water canoeing national champion. Bob enjoyed hunting and spending time in the Maine woods. Bob was a selectman for the Town of Harpswell for six years, and Chairman of the Board for two years. He was very involved with the conservation committee, the recreation committee, and trail building. He advocated for fisherman and harvesters in local and state marine resource policy. Whether it be work or play, Bob was always willing to include family and friends on his next adventure. You couldn’t have found a more loyal friend and family member. He is survived by his daughter Bobette McCarthy and her husband Bill of Newmarket, N.H., his son Matthew Waddle and his wife Donna of Bowdoin, his daughter Jane Waddle and her husband John Powers of Harpswell, and his daughter-in-law Deborah Favreau and her husband Larry of Harpswell. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Sarah Newell, Kate Faust, Bob Waddle, Mikie (Waddle) Perry, Kristin Waddle, Kelly Waddle, Matthew Powers and Hallie Powers; nine great-grandchildren, Megan, Joseph, William, Patrick, Christopher, Samuel, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Ryan. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years Mary Joan; and son Michael Waddle. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday May 24, 2002 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Mountain Road. in Harpswell. Interment with military honor will follow at Cranberry Horn Cemetery in East Harpswell. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Harpswell Heritage Land Trust PO Box 359 Harpswell, ME 04979

