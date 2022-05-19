Shelby Ann Dickinson 1992 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Shelby Ann Dickinson, 30, died on May 16, 2022 . The world lost an exceptional woman. Shelby died suddenly at home of a brain aneurysm, leaving behind her beloved husband Jeremy Vermilyea and two beautiful daughters, Josephine (2 ½ years) and Eleanor (5 weeks). She is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Dickinson of Clinton, Mass. and daughter-in-law of Gerald and Grace Vermilyea of Averill Park, N.Y. She is also survived by her brother David Dickinson, his wife Devin, nieces Miriam and Lorraine; her paternal grandparents Frieda and David Dickinson; second mom Sue Smethurst; sisters Katie and Amanda Smethurst; as well as many beloved extended family and friends. Shelby was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, social worker, and friend. She touched hundreds of lives through her career as a hospice social worker. She shed light on the world wherever she went and made it her mission to help others through their grief. She was passionately involved with her church, volunteering, social advocacy, and multiple mom groups and book clubs. She is a talented artist who loved painting, printmaking, knitting, and gardening. Her favorite place was beside the ocean, and a memorial bench will stand beside the sea in her name in Harpswell. She is an inspiration for love, an accepting ally, and sought to make all around her feel that they truly belonged. Shelby’s mission in life was to always “Seek the Joy.” We ask you to honor her memory by seeking joy in life each day. A celebration of her life will be held at North Yarmouth Congregational Church in North Yarmouth, on May 28 at 11 a.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. The family asks in lieu flowers, contributions be made to a gofundme account (https://gofund.me/06d39b56) which will be used for the family’s immediate and future needs

