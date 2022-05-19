Sara Devine Townsend 1930 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Sara Devine Townsend, 91, died Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born on May 26, 1930, to Craig Devine and Margaret Shenk Devine in Erie, Pa. Sara attended schools in Erie before graduating from Ashley Hall in Charleston, S.C. Later, she attended Brown University, graduating in 1952. The next year, she married her Brown classmate, Terry M. Townsend. The couple moved to Dallas, Texas for two years, where their daughter Lynn was born. In 1955 they moved north to Syracuse, N.Y. and lived there for 43 years. In Syracuse, three more children followed Lynn: first Craig, then Charlie, then Michael. For her first two decades in Central New York, Sara was devoted to raising her four children. The family were long-time members of St. David’s Church in DeWitt, N.Y., where Sara served as Treasurer for a decade. She was also an active board member of the Syracuse Stage and the Corinthian Foundation, and an active member of the Junior League. When she wasn’t tending to her duties as church treasurer, Sara was subjected to countless science fairs, track meets, French horn recitals, and church picnics. Sara was a soccer mom before there really was such a thing, and she and her youngest son were sometimes the only spectators on the sidelines. She rendered 40 years of life with lake-effect snow more tolerable by rallying her entire family for ski outings every snowy weekend. In fact, Sara continued to head out skiing well into her 80s, and was especially proud of the “80+” patch sewn on her parka. After Terry retired in 1997, the couple moved to a home on Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, Maine. They attended St Paul’s Church there, and took advantage of all that a college town on the coast could offer. Sara and Terry continued to travel, nearly always incorporating hiking as a primary motivation for choosing destinations. They hiked—often with old Syracuse friends—in France, Italy, Switzerland, the Galapagos, Machu Picchu, and all over the British Isles, including a hike entirely across England. When at home, they continued to hike and ski, and enjoyed visits from their children and grandchildren. In 2010, they moved to the retirement community of The Highlands, in nearby Topsham, along with their beloved dog Lucy, the last in an unbroken 65-year chain of Golden Retrievers they raised and loved. Sara joined at least three committees while living there, and made a point to connect with as many neighbors and their dogs as possible. Sara was predeceased by her husband Terry in 2016, after 63 years of marriage. She will now be reunited with him, which is a good thing, since Terry probably hasn’t introduced himself to a single soul since he’s been there; Sara will definitely take care of that. She is survived by their four children, Lynn Feindel (David) of Harpswell, Maine, the Rev. Craig Townsend (Cathy Fuerst) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Charles Townsend (Debora Maille) of Tamworth, N.H., and Michael Townsend (Elizabeth Bell) of Falls Church, Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Caroline and Ben Feindel, Caleb and Asher Townsend, Liza and Grace Townsend, and Ava, Emily, and William Townsend. Sara just recently met her first great-grandchild, Isabelle Feindel, the daughter of Ben and Sara Feindel. Sara will be remembered for her uncompromising love of conversation, her reluctance to leave a thought unexpressed, and her retention of every detail of someone’s family that was ever shared with her. She will also be remembered for fighting off successfully, at age 89, a serious COVID-19 infection that she contracted early in the pandemic. The disease did, however, lead to Sara’s move to the Friendship Cove assisted living facility at The Highlands, and the family therefore wishes to thank the entire staff there for the care, support, and friendship that surrounded her throughout her time with them. A memorial service for Sara will be held at St Paul’s Church in Brunswick on July 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Donations in Sara’s memory may be made to: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or: The Highlands Resident Assistance Fund, Inc. 30 Governors’ Way Topsham, ME 04086

