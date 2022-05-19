NAPLES, Fla. – John Millard Tripp died unexpectedly on March 2, 2022 in Naples, Fla. John was born on July 23, 1961, in Biddeford to Millard and Theresa Tripp.

He lived most of his life in Saco and was raised at the family farmhouse on the Buxton Road. He lived in the local area for many years before relocating to Naples, Fla., last summer. He lived a simple life and was a generous and hardworking man. He was a trucker for FedEx for many years until his recent retirement. The most important part of his life was his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow.

John was a huge NASCAR fan and Martin Truex Jr. was his favorite driver for many years. John spent his younger years enjoying the racing with his son Joshua at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. In February, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of attending the Daytona 500 with his son and grandson. John was surrounded with love from his large, extended Tripp family; he had many siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He always enjoyed his time at the annual Tripp Family Reunion Clambake every August.

John was predeceased by his parents Millard and Theresa Tripp; and his sister, Sandy Legendre, all of Saco.

He is survived by his son, Joshua, and his wife Kera; his grandchildren Dominik, Reagan and Braeley; and his beloved cat, Dubba, all of Naples, Fla.; his sister, Patricia Jordan and her husband Michael, brothers Richard and his wife Patrice of Saco, William and his wife Deborah of Leesburg, Va., James and his wife Robin of Limington, and his sister Susan, also of Limington.

Burial will be held on August 6, at the South Buxton Cemetery.

