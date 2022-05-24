WINDHAM – Bruce M. Toner, 72, of Windham, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Portland, the son of the late Murnie and Roland Booth.Survived by his wife Sharmon, son Craig Toner, daughter Tracey Toner, sisters Vonda Saucier and Gloria Lougee, brother Leonard Toner and his wife Norma Toner, as well as seven nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his sister Vera Klemm in 2021. Bruce graduated from Portland High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked for Maine Central Railroad for more than 14 years. He then worked for Spring Harbor Hospital until his retirement in 2012 after 26 years. He was a carpenter and journeyman electrician. He, along with his wife of 48 years, Sharmon Avery Toner, built two homes and renovated their camp on Little Sebago Lake. Bruce loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, hunting, spoiling his pets, and watching nature from the porch at his home in Windham. He loved to travel across the country to visit his siblings, nieces and nephews. He and Sharmon were burgeoning adventurists, having traveled to Africa, Australia, Belize, Costa Rica, and Mexico.An amazing father to his two children, Bruce cheered them on at sporting events and extracurricular activities. Generous with his time, Bruce gladly spent many hours helping family and friends with home projects. He will be remembered for his loyalty, love of his family, and prankster personality. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Bruce’s family thanks his team at Maine Health Cancer Center and Maine Medical Center for their compassionate care. To leave an online condolence or to participate in Bruce’s tribute page, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com. Donations may be made in Bruce’s name to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

