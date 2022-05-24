BRUNSWICK – James P. Smith, 86, of Brunswick died Sunday March 20, 2022 at Togus VAMC in Augusta. He was born July 9, in North Attleboro, Mass., son of Hugh and Catherine (Green) Smith. He graduated from Rogers High School, in Newport, R.I. in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marines before enlisting with the U.S. Navy. He retired as Chief Petty Officer – chief disbursing clerk at the Brunswick Naval Air Station in 1977. Jimmy was a life member of the Knights of Columbus. He was passionate about classical music, fine clothing, and sports teams from Boston and New York. His favorite past time was betting on the horses and he counted Derby Day among his favorite times of the year. Jimmy was a kind man, a good father, and a devoted grandfather. His generosity was well-known amongst both friends and family. Jim was preceded in death by both parents, three sisters: Eileen, Catherine, and Elizabeth, and a brother, George. He is survived by a son, James Patrick, his wife Faith, and two grandchildren, Albert and Vivian of Bath, Maine; brothers, Hugh of Antigua, Guatemala, Eugene of Baltimore, Md., Joseph of North Attleboro, Mass., and sisters, Margaret Svendsen (Jon) of Marlow, N.H., and Patricia Kane, of North Attleboro, Mass., as well as several favorite nieces and nephews. A private service for Jimmy was held at Transfiguration of the Lord Parrish in North Attleboro, Mass., on April 2. He has been laid to rest at the Maines Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Condolences and memories may be shared at Desmond Funeral Homes.com﻿

