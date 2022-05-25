GRAY – Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Bendixon was promoted to heaven to be with Jesus on Saturday May 21, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in North Yarmouth to Hilda (Doughty) and Carl Burrows on July 6, 1936. She attended Cumberland-North Yarmouth schools and graduated from Greely Institute as class salutatorian in 1954. She was the second oldest of 12 children, often caring for her younger siblings while her parents worked. She often related to family and friends how blessed she felt to grow up on the Doughty Road in North Yarmouth where everyone knew and cared for each other during challenging but joyous times.

In June of 1956 she married Richard “Dick” Bendixon and they moved to Alaska for a short time as Dick was stationed there as an army private. They considered remaining in Alaska but in the end returned to Maine to be closer to family and friends. Upon returning to Maine, they bought a house in Cumberland along with Betty’s mother where they lived for over 20 years. The house became a hub for family and friends as many celebrations of holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries were enjoyed.

She was employed for several years by Owen Farwell in Cumberland and later by Faith Baptist Church in North Yarmouth where she was the church secretary and became involved in church ministries by teaching Sunday School and caring for elderly shut-ins.

In 1982 they moved to Gray and bought a house on Ramsdell Road where she lived until entering Ledgewood Nursing Home in Windham in April 2018 where she continued her battle with Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick Bendixon; and three children, daughter, Becky (Bendixon) Lamoreau of Litchfield and husband, Earl, daughter, Terri (Bendixon) Yoder of Barrington, R.I. and husband, Loren, and son, Rick Bendixon of North Yarmouth, and wife, Tanja. She has six grandchildren, Shaunna Rice of Gray, Kristen Flaherty of Poland, and Michael Rice of Litchfield, Emmalynn Yoder of Barrington, R.I., and Anna and Daniel Bendixon of North Yarmouth. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by siblings Sylvia and Ruth Burrows, Danny Burrows and Kathy Liberty and survived by siblings Jerry Burrows, Bobby Burrows, Phyllis Hawks, Dottie Cormier, Billy Burrows, Paula Slipp, Joyce Perry, Dora Wiers, Larry Jewett and Anita Wiers.

Arrangements have been made by Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray. The funeral service will be held at White Pine Community Church, 94 Cumberland Rd., North Yarmouth at 1 p.m., Saturday May 28. Pastor Vail will officiate.

Guest Book