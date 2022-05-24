Patrick N. McTeague 1937 – 2022 WEST BATH – Patrick N. McTeague, 84, passed away on May 19, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the only son of Mary Coletta Donaldson and Neil McTeague. Pat attended Miami University of Ohio for undergraduate studies and then earned his Juris Doctorate at Ohio State while participating in the Navy ROTC program. Following law school he became a JAG and was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. Upon discharge from the Navy, Pat remained in Maine becoming an attorney in Brunswick at the law firm Ranger and McTeague. Subsequently, with G. William Higbee, McTeague and Higbee attorneys at law was established first in Brunswick, finally moving to its permanent home in Topsham at Four Union Park. The firm and Pat worked alongside the Maine AFL-CIO. At one point or another they represented nearly every union in the state. He felt is was a privilege to represent the Unions and working people of Maine and was one of the authors of the Maine Age Discrimination in Employment Act. Throughout the years he trained and encouraged many young lawyers and was known for the guidance he provided to established and developing lawyers alike. Pat was very proud of his Clinton Administration appointment to the ERISA Board of the Welfare and Pension Benefit Plan of the U.S. Department of Labor in 1999 as well as his time spent as a Maine State Representative for Brunswick. Pat raised his son Brian in Brunswick, and then met his wife Edna who he married in 1983 welcoming her children, Catherine, Kelly, and Leann into the family. Pat loved his whole family and was dearly loved in return. He and Edna shared a blessed life together and every day was full of love and happiness. His relationship with each person was unique and special as he made them feel loved and appreciated. Pat was predeceased by many family members including his mother Coletta and stepfather Jack; and aunts Ciele and Agnes; and in-laws Albert and Hazel White. He is survived by his wife, Edna McTeague; sons Brian McTeague (Alison) and Kelly Curtis (Michelle) and daughters Catherine Ruegsegger (Douglas), and Leann Fisher (Richard); grandchildren Tyler, David, Avery, Rebecca, Allison, Landon, Benjamin, and Chase; and great-grandchildren Thea, Jude, and Reagan. Grampy Pat was so loved by all his grandchildren. The time they spent with him was priceless. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday May 25 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. A reception will continue a celebration of Pat’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. at the “OneSixtyFive” (The Inn on Park Row) Brunswick. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be made at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Good Shepherd Food Bank 3121 Hotel Rd., Auburn, ME 04210 http://www.gsfb.org

