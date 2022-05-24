PORTLAND – Spencer William Liepmann, 63, of Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully at Maine Vets Home in Scarborough, Thursday, May 19, 2022.Spencer was born on Nov. 24, 1958, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Growing up Spencer travelled all over with his Military dad, mom and three sisters.Spencer graduated from MCI in Pittsfield, Maine in 1976 and The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in 1980 with a bachelor’s in history.Spencer is survived by his three sisters: Nancy Liepmann Van Duzer of Oakley, Utah, Barbara Pendleton and her husband Carl of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, his twin sister Bettina Perkins of Limerick, Maine, and numerous nieces and nephews. Spencer also leaves behind a special friend, Dale Talbot. Spencer was predeceased by his parents, Gunter and Johanna (Lamminger) Liepmann and his brother-in-law Roger Van Duzer Jr.A private memorial will be held at a future date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.The family would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to Maine Medical Center (CFT 7th floor) and Maine Vets Home in Scarborough, Maine for their extraordinary compassion and care for Spencer during this time.Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Spencer’s name to:NAMI of Maine52 Water StreetHallowell, ME 04347

