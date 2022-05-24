CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Robert Alonzo Dyer Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022 at the Island Commons.

Born to Henry L. and Mabel M. (Morton) Dyer. Bob was married to the love of his life Beverly Calder. They spent 69 years together raising their 5 children and enjoying gospel music. Bob’s careers included commercial fishing, excavation contractor and the road department. He served on the Chebeague Island Fire Department for many years. Bob was known to build and race boats. He could always be found helping others; he was a friend to all.

Survived by his children, Robert A. Jr. (Debra), Susan D. Campbell (David), Mark H. (Elizabeth), Kristen D. Buxbaum (Donald G.), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Beverly, his parents, siblings Henry Jr., Betty, and Kenneth, son Wayne, and great granddaughter Faith Ginn.

The family sends thanks to the Island Commons, Chebeague Transportation Company, and Chebeague Island Rescue for their time and care.

Service will be June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Chebeague Island Cemetery.

View FULL Obituary at http://www.Chebeague.org and http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Island Commons, 132 Littlefield Road, Chebeague Island, ME 04017.

Photo by Lee Bowman.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous