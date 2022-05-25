Henry Edward Haley 1935 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Henry Edward Haley, 87, died Friday May 20, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Bangor the son of Edward E. and Frances Kelley Haley. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School ’54, and earned an associate degree through Beals College, ’78 and a B.S. in Business Administration through New Hampshire College ’82. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Mary Bamforth in Norwalk, Calif., on June 27, 1957. Mrs. Haley died Aug. 10, 2012. He was a member of the Fleet-Reserve, Brunswick and a member of the Brunswick American Legion and VFW Post 20. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Bowdoinham. He had been employed in custodial services at Bowdoin College until 2000, then working at the Food Pantry and continuing as volunteer at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program until 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; great grandson Ethan Elwell. He is survived by his son Edward George Haley of Brunswick; his daughter, Deborah Haley of Brunswick; four grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five great-stepgrandchildren. Friends and family are invited to visit 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bowdoinham Second Baptist Church, 1 Church Street Bowdoinham. A funeral service will follow 11 a.m., at the church. Per his request, a private burial ceremony with military honors will be held in Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Bowdoinham Second Baptist Church, 1 Church Street Bowdoinham, ME, 04008 or MCHP (www.mchpp.org) 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Guest Book