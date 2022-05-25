STANDISH – John D. Richio, 61, of Standish, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Maine Medical Center; he was lovingly held by his wife, Holly, and their sons, Dante and Lucas.

John was born in Portland on June 4, 1960 to Joseph and Lucy (Collello) Richio. He graduated from Cheverus High School, class of 1978. He married Holly Anderson on Sept. 9, 1989. John worked as a driver for Wetterau Foods, later becoming the traffic controller under SuperValu. When health issues prevented him from continuing, John found work at Spectrum, and later as a shuttle driver for Ford. His warmth, generosity of spirit, and easy conversation endeared him to every rider, and made them react in kind. To all whose life he graced, John was “the nicest person in the neighborhood.”

John loved sports, was an avid New York Giants fan, had a passion for the drums and was the drummer in his neighborhood band. He enjoyed Classic Rock music, and coached his boys through school sports. He loved the beach and cooking for family and friends. But most of all, John loved his family and the time they spent together. It was in the family kitchen, the heart of the home, where family and friends gathered to celebrate in the sharing of John’s infamous meatballs and sauce, or perhaps he was throwing burgers on the grill. With every bite, folks felt the love and hospitality that became the standard in the Richio home. The family has created many special memories they will hold onto and cherish forever. John will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joe Richio.

John is survived by his wife, Holly, of 32 years; his son, Dante (Scarlett) Richio of Windham, son, Lucas (partner Andrea Shane) Richio of Portland; and John’s grandson, Dominic Richio of Windham; his sister, Jeanne (Sam) Coughlin of Florida, brother, Nick (Joanne) Richio of Portland, brother, Donny (Nikki) Richio of Falmouth, sister, Conchetta (Bob Qually) Richio of Chicago, and brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews, and their families.

John’s family wishes to extend gratitude to the CICU Care Team at Maine Medical Center who truly worked as a team on John’s behalf.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share a memory of John or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

