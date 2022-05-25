SACO – Paul Rodney “Rod” Dumont passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House on May 21, 2022, after several years of declining health.He was born in Saco on July 16, 1946 to Albert and Ruth (Day) Dumont. He attended local schools, graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School and from the University of Maine. Rod worked for New England Telephone Public Telephone Department as a coin collector, and later as an installer repairman. He later taught school at Old Orchard Beach High School and at Massabesic High School, retiring from Massabesic High School. When Rod wasn’t working he could be found enjoying the outdoors. He would spend time boating at Kezar Lake, as well as in the ocean to a small cottage that he and his wife Sheila owned on Long Island in Casco Bay. Rod also loved hunting and fishing here in York county, as well as up in the Rangeley Lakes region. Surviving are his wife, Sheila (Mullen) Dumont; stepson, Matthew Gouzie and wife Ashley and their son, Ethan of Kennebunkport; stepson, Christopher Gouzie of Dover, N.H.; sister, Theresa Blanchard and husband Robert of Biddeford, and brother-in-law, Kim Stewart of Saco. Rod was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Joe Dumont, and his sister, Priscilla Stewart of Saco. At Rod’s request there will be no service or visiting hours. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care and support. To view Rod’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

