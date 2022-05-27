Vote Caterina as Democratic nominees

To the editor,

Jean-Marie Caterina is needed in Augusta. She has shown her political skills at getting good things done through consensus building during her nine years on the Scarborough Town Council and she is ready to apply those skills of patience, determination, and hard work to the State Legislature. I strongly support her campaign for House District 126 and urge others to take the first step by voting for Jean-Marie in the Democratic primary on June 14, and then follow up with another vote in the November general election.

I know from my own experience that it’s a tough but rewarding job to serve in the Legislature. Back in the day, there weren’t that many women elected to the job. Thankfully, more women serve in Augusta now and we even have our first female governor, but frankly we need more talented women leaders and Jean-Marie Caterina is a perfect fit.

Patricia Jones

Scarborough

Grant growth exemption for The Downs

To the editor,

When the Town of Scarborough approved the Credit Enhancement Agreement with The Downs, it entered into a public/private partnership, and like any agreement, it has two sides. The developers have continually exceeded the agreements’ milestones. The Downs has built over 350,000 square feet of commercial space; addressed existing and longstanding traffic issues and created a balanced mix of residential housing. Only 17 percent of the homes at The Downs are single family, 57-percent meet the workforce definition and 37-percent meet the affordable housing definition. It is a responsible mix designed to meet the critical regional housing needs, without overwhelming the Town’s resources.

Developers are following the town’s vision for growth outlined in the 2006 and 2021 Comprehensive Plans — but there is a conflicting growth ordinance that has slammed the brakes to their momentum. The town needs to wrestle with its own conflicting ordinances — one says build a town center and another says it can’t. The Downs developers are working to provide a privately-financed Town Center with mixed-use buildings — commercial, retail and restaurants on the ground levels and housing on the upper levels. Under the current growth ordinance, The Downs can’t even build a single building. This is a conflict the town created for itself and the town should fix it.

The Downs has proven repeatedly that it is delivering public benefits and is upholding its side of the deal. Let The Downs deliver this public benefit that residents have repeatedly asked for since 2006.

Rodney Bailey

Scarborough

Elect Nick McGee to Town Council

To the editor,

If the last two and a half years have shown us anything, it’s that local government, experience, knowledge, common sense, integrity and finding balance between services, growth, and taxes matters more than ever before. Nick McGee is the leader that Scarborough needs and deserves. As a business owner, Nick knows the challenges facing local businesses both small and large. As a parent, Nick knows the importance of Scarborough schools maintaining their excellence. Most importantly, as a long-time Scarborough volunteer who has dedicated hundreds of hours to important municipal government citizen committees, Nick McGee knows how Scarborough works from the inside out. He will hit the ground running from day one to work for YOU and your interests.

I proudly endorse Nick McGee as the best person to lead the Town of Scarborough at this crucial time when “local” really matters to Scarborough residents and families. McGee for Town Council is the right leader at the right time. On June 14th or before at Town Hall, cast your vote for Nick McGee.

Betsy Gleysteen

Scarborough

