I am the mother of a transgender son and the grandmother of a 7-year-old, the son of my son. I am heavy-hearted.

What happens to my grandson in school, when he shares about his family and confidently mentions that his father is transgender? Will his peers be naive and the teacher basically gagged and unable to give an embracing explanation? My other six young grandchildren get it and love their uncle unequivocally. Will his classmates “get it” when they or their friends are brave enough to be whoever they are?

We as Earthlings are a variety pack! Kids should be free to discover and express their own identities, and not need to hide who their most beloved family members are. What if my son bears a child and my grandson shares that his dad gave birth? Yes, people, this is possible and it is to be celebrated. There are myriad ways to express who we are as human beings. Why create shame and shadow-living for those in the LGBTQ community and for those who love them, particularly children?

Allies! It’s time for us to stand up and help those who are fearful to understand that who someone else is takes nothing away from who you are. No one can make you someone you are not. Being LGBTQ is not COVID; it is not contagious. I would ask naysayers: What on earth they are afraid of?

Muriel Pierce

Portland

