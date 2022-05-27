If every lawmaker in this country would take one minute tonight to imagine that it was their son or daughter, grandchild, niece or nephew who did not return from their second-, third- or fourth-grade classroom today and instead was lying motionless in a hospital morgue, then we might have a chance at enacting common-sense gun legislation once and for all.
If every lawmaker could imagine tonight that these children who have today given their lives, which have barely started, on the battlefield that is gun control in this country, in the same way we see veterans whose sacrifices to our country we honor and revere, then these little lives given might help us to move into action and settle this battle once and for all.
Empty swing sets, empty beds, empty school desks, empty car seats, empty chairs in the children’s choir, empty seats at the dinner table should haunt the thoughts and hearts of every politician in America until we see this crisis of gun violence in schools ended.
Irving Williams
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Grant, Lentz offer progressive perspectives to Portland school board
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Legislator endorses Tyler in Windham’s House District 106
-
Scarborough Leader
Letters to the Editor, May 27
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Encourage young children not to fear LGBTQ community
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.