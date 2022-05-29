NORTH SACO – George “Skip” L. McGahey, 99, passed away at his home on May 23, 2022.

He was born in Biddeford on Nov. 27, 1922, a son of the late Louis and Hazel (Rogers) McGahey and was educated at a schoolhouse which was located on the Burnham Road in North Saco.

As a young man, he participated in the CCC Camps. Skip was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. While serving his country, Skip flew 27 missions over German Occupied Territory in a B-24 Liberator and flew on a PBY Rescue Plane. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Recently he flew in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. for his service.

He enjoyed remote control airplanes, gardening, dancing- even up to his final days, singing, cutting firewood, and stock car racing. He was even a champion at a national truck rodeo in Kansas City.

He was employed at A.R. Wright Oil Co as a truck driver and worked for Hannaford’s as a truck driver for 17 years.

Skip served as a deacon at the North Saco Congregational Church.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen, whom he loved dearly; siblings Edward and Josephine; and a “Foster Dad”- Edward Merrill.

Skip is survived by his children Pamela Cook, Lannie McGahey, Deborah Gallant, Bruce McGahey, and Walter McGahey; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for both Skip and his wife Helen will be held on Sunday June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery, in Lyman.

Skip’s family would like to thank Northern Lights Hospice for their care and support.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. BOX 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

