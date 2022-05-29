CAPE ELIZABETH – Sarah Herrick Dorsey died May 12, 2022, at home after a long illness.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Stanley E. Herrick, Jr. and Sarah Hobson. She attended Portland and Waldoboro schools, University of Maine and University of North Carolina, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught school in Cleveland and worked as an educational consultant throughout the Northeast.

Sarah played basketball for Waldoboro High School and later tennis and golf were her passions. She was a member of Purpoodock Club. She volunteered with many organizations, most recently Mercy Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.

Her parents; sister, Mrs. Dana (Linda) Allen, and brothers Charles F. and Christopher H., died previously.

Survivors include husband, John Dorsey, Jr.; daughter, Mrs. Christopher (Alyson) Claudio of Florida; sisters Mrs. Steven (Priscilla) deBree of Portland and Mrs. Peter (Constance) Barr of Lewiston, brothers Stanley E. III of Portland and Dennis F. of Edgecomb; cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

There are no visiting hours. Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

