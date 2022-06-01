SCARBOROUGH – Charles F. Delaware, 77, passed away on May 21, 2022, at The Gorham House. He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 14, 1944, the son of the late George and Lillian (Grant) Delaware and graduated from Scarborough High School. He also graduated from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio, and from SMVTI with a degree in heating and air conditioning. For many years he was a warehouseman at SuperValu and a custodian at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.Charlie enjoyed antique vehicles, stock car racing, gardening, his pets, and working in the woods. He also liked swapping stories with friends and family about history and discovering connections between people and places. Charlie was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 340 and was also involved with the Scarborough Gun Club, the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association, and the Beech Ridge Rum Runners. He is survived by his beloved wife- Marie (Aubin) Delaware; children- Grant Earl Delaware and his wife Jeannie of Scarborough, Ryan Charles Delaware and his wife Kathleen Dull of Albuquerque, N.M., Logan James Delaware and his wife Kate of Mendon, Mass., Stacey Anne Heavin and her husband Sean of Hollis, April Lynn Delaware of Westbrook; Yvonne L.L. Brady and her husband Kris of Portland, and Patrick I. Gomes of Scarborough, and four grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on June 10, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road, Scarborough.﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

