Shaker Store now open for business

The Shaker Store at 707 Shaker Road is now open for in-person shopping from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The online store is always open at maineshakers.com/shop, and shipping and contactless pickup are available.

Note the museum and all other buildings remain closed. Check maineshakers.com for updates and a schedule of onsite and virtual workshops.

Plant sale

The 14th Rooting for Democracy Plant Sale, sponsored by the New Gloucester Democratic Committee, will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 4, at Lil’ Mart, 1026 Lewiston Road (Route 100). Plants of all varieties, including perennials, annuals, house plants, vegetables and herbs will be offered.

A drawing to win a $100 gift certificate to Thompson’s Orchard will be held at noon; ticket holders need not be present to win. For more information about entering, contact Penny Hilton at 926-4004.

Full moon hike

Take a full moon hike on June 14, starting from the Pineland Farms Outdoor Center located at 15 Farm View Drive. Enjoy a fire pit and distant views of the full moon and surrounding stars beyond.

During the 7-9 p.m. trek, participants will be taught how to interpret Pineland Farms’ trail maps and how to prep for hiking adventures, and about proper hiking attire, leave no trace principles, hiking etiquette, and wildlife and insect protection.

The weather-dependent event is open to all ages, but participants must be able to hike over various terrains over a distance of 3 miles. Needed gear includes closed-toe athletic shoes/boots, comfortable and breathable hiking clothes, a light jacket, water bottle and small snack, bug spray, headlamp, and bag.

The fee is $10 per person at shop.pinelandfarms.org. For more information, call 688-6599 or email [email protected]

Woodworkers recognized

Pineland Farms has received a $10,000 grant to identify, document and convene woodworkers.

The farm was one of seven Maine organizations to be awarded funds from the National Endowment for the Arts flagship grant program Grants for Arts Projects, which underwrites projects that engage communities through art.

“The pandemic has shown us how important the arts are to our lives – they support the growing creative economy, engage our communities and foster creativity,” said Congresswoman Pingree, D-Maine, who announced the award. “As chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, I fought to increase the funding that makes these grant programs possible. I’m thrilled some of that funding is being invested in Maine. These grants will go a long way in supporting Maine artists and the communities that benefit from their work.”

