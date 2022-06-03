Portland Wine Week is almost here. The week of June 13-19 is packed with lively and tasty events celebrating food, wine (and other beverages) and culinary education. Four kick-off events will be held at Falmouth Country Club on opening day that focus on women winemakers and bring interesting people together over great food experiences.

Lots of volunteers are needed to help pull these events together. As rewards for your assistance, you’ll receive a beautiful PWW T-shirt, make new friends and be a part of an extraordinary experience. If you are able to help, contact [email protected] For a complete list of events check out winewiseevents.com.

Food and other news

Stop by Wild Oats Bakery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, to support Cupcakes for a Cause. When you purchase one of their special cupcakes, Wild Oats will donate 100% of the sale to Oasis Free Clinics’ free medical and dental services. 166 Admiral Fitch Drive, Brunswick Landing. 725-6287.

Petrillo’s (15 Depot St., Freeport) now has a retail outlet at Bow Street Market. You can find the same homemade pasta, marinara and meatballs that have been served for 16 years at the restaurant on the shelves in the market at 79 Bow St.

Makers on Main resumes Saturday, June 4, and continues July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Freeport’s Main Street. It includes food vendors, arts, crafts, breweries and specialty coffees. There are food trucks in the parking lot behind the historical society. For a printable guide all of the vendors and their locations, see visitfreeport.com/makersonmain.

Sedgley Place in Greene has two Pasta and Prime Rib Tables coming up the evenings of June 15 and 29. Dinner includes chef-attended pasta stations, carved-to-order prime rib, Caesar salad and a dessert array. $31/person. Reservations are recommended at 946-5990. 54 Sedgley Road.

“Pairing Maine Craft Beers and Iconic Foods” is a new class being offered at the Maine Tasting Center, Saturday, June 11 (and July 23), noon-2 p.m., 506 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset. Learn about craft beers in the state and pair them with some of Maine’s most popular foods. Tickets are $59/person and registration is required at mainetastingcenter/classes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: