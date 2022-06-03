Select Board election, Town Meeting coming up

The town of Bridgton will vote on warrant articles June 14 and convene Town Meeting the following day at Town Hall on North High Street.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the annual Town Meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. June 15.

Alfred A. Bottone IV, Seth J. Dresser and Kenneth J. Murphy are running for one vacancy on the Select Board. Vice Chairperson Glenn R. Zaidman decided not to seek reelection. Residents will also vote on whether to impose a moratorium on solar energy projects and whether to forego the traditional in-person Town Meeting and opt for a secret ballot vote on warrant articles in the future.

For the warrant articles and more information, see bridgtonmaine.org.

Forest forensics

Join Loon Echo Land Trust Stewardship Manager Jon Evans to look for signs from the past during a trek deep into the Peabody-Fitch Woods at Bridgton Historical Society’s Narramissic Farmhouse in South Bridgton.

Meet at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10, to discover clues to historical secrets in the woods. The event involves walking off-trail over uneven terrain. This event is free and no registration is required. To learn more, call 647-3936 or go to loonecholandtrust.org.

Advertisement

Porter Museum now open

The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity will open for the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the last tour starting at 3:30 p.m. The museum promotes and preserves the legacy of Rufus Porter, folk art muralist, inventor and founding publisher and editor of Scientific American, a magazine that is still being published today. To learn more about the museum and its Camp Invention, go to rufusportermuseum.org.

Paddle Battle

The Lakes Environmental Association will hold its annual kayak and paddleboard Paddle Battle race on Highland Lake June 25. Paddlers can take part in 2K and 5K races and there’s also a kids’ race for the younger crowd. Everyone is encouraged to participate. All proceeds benefit LEA. For more information, go to mainelakes.org/paddlebattle.

Open Jeanette’s Closet

The Bridgton First Congregational Church’s free clothing room, Jeanette’s Closet, is open to all from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come look through the selection of clean, gently used clothes for people of all ages and add to your summer wardrobe. The church is located at 33 South High St. and plenty of parking is available. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 647-3936.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: