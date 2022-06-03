FALMOUTH – It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Aaron Splint in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21, 2022 from complications of epilepsy, which he had been diagnosed with as a child. Although Aaron struggled with the effects of epilepsy his whole life, he never let it define him and lived every moment to the fullest. Aaron was a wonderful father, son, brother, husband, and friend – all who loved him are struggling to make sense of this unimaginable loss.

﻿Aaron Christopher Splint was born July 1, 1974 to Johanna Frissell Splint and Christopher J. Splint. Aaron grew up on Cousins Island, attended Yarmouth schools, and graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1993. He felt deeply connected to the Cousins Island community, and it was there that Aaron’s love of sailing and passion for boats was born. He was well-known for bringing home random boats that needed love… and lots of repair. He treasured the years he, his parents and younger brother Tristan, spent sailing the waters of beautiful Casco Bay; first aboard the classic Graves Constellation “Sea Wench,” and later the Kiri Elite “Viking.”

﻿Aaron was warm, kind and caring, always ready with an enthusiastic smile or belly laugh. He reveled in his Dutch heritage and was deeply devoted to his church, the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary in Falmouth. He served passionately as a volunteer firefighter for the Falmouth Fire Department for over a decade and, in addition to his love of sailing on Casco Bay, was an avid backyard beekeeper and coffee enthusiast. Aaron spread joy and love wherever he went, and was known for his beautiful beaming smile.

﻿Aaron earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Davenport University in 2001 and worked in banking for many years before realizing his lifelong dream of pursuing a career in medicine. He went back to school at SMCC, was certified in Cardiovascular Technology in 2015 and went on to pour his heart into his various roles for MaineHealth. Most recently, he was a supervisor in the Environmental Services department for Maine Medical Center, and was devoted to his employees and friends there.

﻿Aaron met his wife, Rose Splint, in 2002, and they went on to raise their family in Falmouth. Rose and Aaron were married for 18 years, and are parents to two beautiful daughters – Isabella and Julia. Aaron’s proudest role in life was as a wonderfully loving and supportive father. Following a recent amicable separation, Aaron moved in March to Brunswick, near his mother Johanna and stepfather Charles Butts.

﻿Aaron is survived by daughters, Julia and Isabella, their mother, Rose; his parents, Johanna Frissell and Chris Splint; brother, Tristan Splint; nephews Shayne and Austin Splint; and countless loving family members across New England and Holland.

﻿A funeral service open to the public will be held at the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary in Falmouth on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m., with reception immediately following.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Aaron’s online guest book.

﻿In lieu of flowers, Aaron’s family requests that donations be made to his church community at:

The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary

43 Foreside Road

Falmouth, ME 04105 or:

The Epilepsy Foundation

3540 Crain Highway

Ste 675

Bowie, MD 20716

