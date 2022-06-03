KENNEBUNK – Carmen Suzanne Staples, 86, of Kennebunk, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Carmen was born on August 5, 1935, the eldest of five children to Albert Calixte Lambert and Cecile (Bellefeuille) Lambert. She was educated at St. Joseph’s School and Marie Joseph Academy, graduation from St. Joseph’s High School in 1954.

Carmen was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sons Shawn Staples of Biddeford, Scott (Wendy) Staples of Kennebunkport, Shane Staples (Nancy Berube) of Waterboro, and Eric (Vanessa) Staples of Wesley Chapel, Fla. She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan, Jill, Natasha, Marissa, James, Kyra, Dakota, Gage and Austin; by sisters Francoise (Rene) Roy of Biddeford and Dianne Eppinger of Wilsonville, Ore.; by brothers Richard (Kathy) Lambert of Trumbull, Conn. and Guy Lambert of Londonderry, N.H.; and by several nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren.

Growing up, Carmen’s father was active in the community as a business owner and eventually as Mayor of the City of Biddeford. Her mother supported her husband and nurtured their children. As a result, family and community were Carmen’s focus for the rest of her life. She had an infectious laugh, a nervousness inherited from her mother, and a kind spirit that everyone who knew her would always mention.

Over the years, Carmen worked for Beneficial Finance and First National Stores before going to work for Biddeford Savings Bank, where she eventually became head teller. She also volunteered with St. Mary’s Associates and for East Biddeford Little League.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street Biddeford on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West St. in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To leave online condolences, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

