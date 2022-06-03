Russell L. Desjardins 1963 – 2022 GORHAM – Russell L. Desjardins, 58, of Gorham, died Sunday May 29, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Bath June 20, 1963 to Russell W. and Geneva (Feltis) Desjardins. He grew up in Bath and attended Brunswick High School. At an early age, Russell began working as a fisherman. He became a renowned Captain in the New England fishing community who performed countless acts of heroism at sea. Russell was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was admired by his family and friends. He was known as a very generous man and would help anyone in need. His pride for son, daughter, granddaughter, nieces, and nephews was common knowledge. Russell is survived by his son, Seth Coolbrith (wife Jennifer) of Falls Church, Va., his daughter, Shelby Pettengill of Westbrook; his sister, Lucille Young (husband Mark) of Topsham, his brother, Jason Desjardins (girlfriend Jamie Orr) of Warrensburg, Mo.; his granddaughter, Peyton Coolbrith; his stepdaughters, Danielle Walker (husband Roy), Lauriea and Savannah Pettengill; his domestic partner Debra Coolbrith of Gorham; his nieces and nephews, Sarah M. and Grace A. Desjardins, Steven Young (wife Kirsten), Christina Duncanson (husband Michael), and Jacob Young. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Portland, 360 Canco Road, Portland on Monday at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Russell’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

