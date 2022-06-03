Robert H. Cressey Jr. 1945 – 2022 BATH – Robert H. Cressey Jr, 77, of Charles Street died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Bath on Feb. 3, 1945, a son of Robert H. Cressey Sr. and Nellie M. Robinson. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1963. He attended SMVI and completed the Bath Iron Works apprenticeship program where he was employed in the tin metal department. He was also employed as a carpenter, the State of Maine weatherization program, and a security guard at Pejepscot Paper Mill. He was an avid NASCAR and stock car fan. He is survived by three sons, Robert H. Cressey III of Statesboro, Georgia, Richard W. Cressey and his wife Jeannie of Bath and Paul D. Cressey and his wife Marion of Woolwich, stepchildren, Holly L. Furrow and her husband Dave of Topsham and Don R. Pagel and his wife Sonja of Crawfordville, Florida, grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, and Megan, step grandchildren, Ellen Field, Wyatt Jenec, Jessica Pagel, Amanda Pagel, Don Pagel, Jr., Jena Cisneros and close friends, Charles “Skip” Cahill and James Comeau. Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Coast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, 04011 or http://www.midcoasthumane.org/donate

