KENNEBUNK – Jane (Hancock) Shaw, 93, peacefully passed on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Jane was born March 17, 1929 in York, Maine, daughter of the late William P. and Hazel (Ellis) Hancock of Cape Neddick, Maine. She attended York Schools, Kents Hill Prep School, and Colby College. She was always welcoming to all people she knew. They would enjoy her wonderful cooking skills, have a drink or two, watch birds or play any game known to man, especially bridge. Her hors d’oeuvres and cookies are legendary.

She is survived by her daughter Hillary Riposo and husband Philip, son John (J) H. Shaw and wife Charlotte, who all live in The Villages, Fla. She has three grandchildren, Christopher Lambert, Alida Lambert, and Alex Shaw.

At her request there will be no funeral services.

Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

If you would like to make a gift in her memory, Jane as a lifetime animal lover, would like donations made to:

The Center for Wildlife. (thecenterforwildlife.org Cape Neddick, Maine

(207)-361-1400

﻿

Guest Book