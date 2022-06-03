BUXTON – Iain Samuel Peare, 24, of Belton SC, passed away on Sunday April 10, 2022, one week short of his 25th birthday, following a workplace violence incident. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he crossed the veil and lives on forever in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held at South Buxton Cemetery on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a,m, with Pastor Ron Tardiff officiating.

For full obituary, see http://www.dcpatememorials.com/1957/Iain-Peare-Memorial.

