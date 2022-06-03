Nancy Beaudoin McKissick 1945 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Nancy Beaudoin McKissick passed away peacefully at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick, on May 14, 2022 at 8:35 p.m. Her son Dana, brother Ray, sister-in-law Jeanette and grandson Cameron were by her side. Despite her pain and dislike of hospitals, she maintained her wicked sense of humor, and had a huge smile and kind words for everyone. Nancy was born on Nov. 6, 1945, in Topsham to Raymond Albert and Dora (Grandmaison) Beaudoin. She was the third of four siblings. Her brother Benoit (Ben) and her brother Roger (who passed away on August 8, 2019) were older, and her brother Ray (Butch as he is known to family and friends) was younger. They lived on a large farm on Harpswell Road in Brunswick. In 1963 Nancy married her high school sweetheart James Richard Lynch (Rick), both at the young age of 17, and their first son Dana was born shortly thereafter. 14 months later they welcomed a second son, Daniel. Nancy and Rick later divorced, and Nancy married Larry McKissick (who passed away on March 14, 2008). Soon thereafter, Larry, Nancy and the boys welcomed Traci into the family and later they moved to Mississippi . In 1976 Larry and Nancy divorced and the family returned to Brunswick. Raising a family on her own while working a full-time job was a challenge Nancy embraced without hesitation. Her home was always filled with family and friends, music and cheer, alcohol, and the occasional illegal substance. Nancy was one of the most generous persons to walk this Earth. She would give you her last dollar, a place to crash, an ear to confide in, a shoulder to cry on. On May 30, 2019, the family would lose Dan. Just over two months later she would lose her brother Roger. Then in March of 2020, the world shut down due to the pandemic. This was a very hard time for Nancy, as she was always a social and active person. It was during this time that numerous illnesses started affecting Nancy’s health, and Nancy found herself in and out of the hospital. There she was visited by many family and friends. She was truly overjoyed overjoyed by all the love and support shown in her final days. Nancy is survived by her brothers Ben and Ray, their wives Marian and Jeanette, sister-in-law Mildred; her son Dana and daughter-in-law Danyelle, her daughter Traci; her grandsons Kyle, Cody, Cameron and Dean; her close friends Joanne, Jeanine, April, Elaine, and so many more who were forever changed by her ever-present smile, her wicked sense of humor, her love of life, her unbridled laughter, and her warm heart. Nancy was adamant that she did not want a funeral – she wanted a party. The family intends to honor this request, and the celebration will happen in early July.

Guest Book