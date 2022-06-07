AUGUSTA – Daniel Alan Plourd, 56, passed away on June 4, 2022 with his sisters by his side after an extended illness resulting in terminal pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 22, 1965, in Hartford, Conn., and was the eldest of three children of Joseph Leo and Dorothy (Lajoie) Plourde.Daniel, “Danny”, was educated in the Augusta School System and graduated in 1983 from Cony High School. He went on to pursue studies in music and spirituality. He completed and received a Bachelor’s in Metaphysical Science in 2011 and became a Metaphysical Minister in 2011 as part of the International Metaphysical Ministry. Danny also spent most of his career working in the financial services industry and most recently held the position of Senior Manager, Enterprise Risk Management at TD Bank. He was recognized with TD Bank’s top CEO Award in 2021 for his exemplary work. Danny was a Certified End-of-Life/Death Doula with an emphasis on hospice approaches and was a volunteer with Beacon Hospice. Danny had a passion for many things but it was music that was always at the forefront. He deeply loved his family, the special bond he had with his sisters and being the wild and crazy, fun-loving uncle to his niece and nephews. He enjoyed family holiday gatherings where he was the life of the party, spending time with his enormous circle of friends, Dj’ing, dancing, poetry, traveling, spirituality; Danny did it all.Danny was truly one of a kind and an example of everything good in the world. He had a personality larger than life itself and undoubtedly had the most contagious laughter. He left a positive impact on those he met and will be remembered for his kindness, love, and compassion for others, quick wit, humor and story-telling. His mantra was to “Sow Seeds of Love” … and that he did. Danny’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care – Glenridge, Comfort Care for the compassion and care given to Dan during his illness. Danny was predeceased by his father, Joseph, in 2018 and mother, Dorothy, in 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Jeanne St. Pierre and her husband Lenny of Sidney, and Monique Plourde and her partner Wes Johnston of Newport; his niece, Lauren St. Pierre of Augusta; his nephews: Andrew St. Pierre and his fiancé Jordan Buckley of Waterville, and Zachary Dunton and his partner Carly Anderson of Winslow; his great-niece, Harper Rose St. Pierre of Augusta; and, several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 9th at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 10th at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Those who wish may make donations in Danny’s memory to: MaineGeneral Health Comfort Care at Glenridge, c/o MaineGeneral Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME, 0901, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 1760 Centre St., Suite A, Rapid City, SD, 57703, or Beacon Hospice, 45 Commerce Dr.,Augusta, ME, 04330.

