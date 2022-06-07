Ada (Scaggs) Melville 1931 – 2022 GEORGETOWN, Ind. – Ada (Scaggs) Melville, 91, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath, Maine, She was born on April 1, 1931, in Argillite, Kentucky to Pleas and Grace (Wells) Scaggs. In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Melville; daughter, Grace Morris; and nine siblings. Ada is survived by her daughters, Alice Bennett (Robert), Teresa Cunio; sons, Mike (Susan), Paul (Susan), Stephen (Paula), Bruce (Mary) Cunio; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. To leave a special message for the family, please visit http://www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com . Contributions in Ada’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).

