Town to vote on road upgrades, school budget

Gorham residents will vote Tuesday, June 14, on several referendums, including a $46.4 million school budget, up from $44.2 million. The Town Council Tuesday cut nearly $1.6 million from the School Committee’s proposed $48 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The approved $46.4 million budget raises the tax rate to support local education from $12.63 to an estimated $12.90, but the figure will change in September with completion of the town’s property revaluation.

Other referendum questions ask for up to $325,000 for improvements to Middle Jam Road, $350,000 for improvements to lower Mighty Street and $550,000 for the town and schools to acquire, install and operate financial software.

Ballots will include state Democratic and Republican primaries.

Gorham polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1-1 votes at Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road; Ward 1-2, Great Falls Elementary School, 73 Justice Way; and Ward 2, Shaw Gym, municipal center, 75 South St.

The annual municipal election of Town Council and School Committee members is in November.

High school graduation

The Gorham High School graduation ceremony is at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the school’s sports stadium.

In case of inclement weather, graduation will be at 4 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Graduates in vehicles will parade through Gorham Village, with roll out at 7:30 p.m. from the J.P. Noonan facility, 511 Main St. The parade will conclude at the high school.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 7, 1972, that Gertrude Hanscom of South Street was taking reservations for the annual luncheon of the Women’s Fellowship at First Parish Church.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported June 2 that the U.S. public debt was $30,425,659,073,319.04.

