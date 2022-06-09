Residents to vote for Select Board, School Board

Buxton voters will choose two for the Select Board, one Buxton representative to the SAD 6 Board of Directors and decide on a $58.8 million school budget when the polls open Tuesday, June 14.

Cliff Emery, a former member of the Select Board, is challenging Chairperson Tom Peters and board member Mark Blier for a three-year term.

SAD 6 Vice Chairman Nathan Carlow hopes to fend off Vickie Shane for a three-year seat on the School Board.

Uncontested races include those for three-year terms on the Planning Board and Budget Committee.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported June 20, 1962, that Buxton baseball teams were winners in season openers. The Buxton-Hollis Braves in the Sebago Lake Region Babe Ruth League defeated Windham 4-3. Buxton’s Hutchinson-Boulter Post of the American Legion blanked Portland’s Andrew Post 2-0 with Wayne Rines pitching the shutout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: