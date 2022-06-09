Fire department announces new assistant chief

Capt. Gary Wagner has been promoted to assistant Westbrook fire chief from interim assistant chief, according to Westbrook Fire Rescue.

Wagner began his career in 1995 as a paramedic at Wells EMS and the Sanford Fire Department. He was hired as a per diem paramedic with Westbrook Rescue in 1997.

He became the city’s first full-time firefighter/paramedic in 2001, when the rescue and fire departments were combined.

Wagner was promoted to lieutenant in 2013 and served at the Prides Corner Station. He advanced to captain in 2018 and was in charge of the department’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 7, 1972, that Theodore Leyme, who was living in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was promoted to staff sergeant at Pease Air Force Base, where he worked in security.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: