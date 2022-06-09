CAMDEN – Mary (Matthiessen) Wheelwright, 96, died peacefully on June 3, 2022 in the company of all her family at her home in Camden.

Born Oct. 9, 1925 in New York City, N.Y., daughter of Erard and Betty Matthiessen, Mary grew up in Stamford, Conn. After graduating from Garrison Forest School (1943) and Vassar College (1946), she married Henry Jefferds Wheelwright, physician and former director of Augusta General Hospital. Raising six children, the couple lived in Hanover, N.H.; Edgewood, Md.; Pittsfield, Mass.; Augusta and Camden.

Surviving are five children, Jeff, George, Peter, Nat, Molly; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great‐grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Jeff (1999); brothers Peter and Carey Matthiessen; son Joe; and granddaughter, Lily.

Mary loved and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, whose birthdays she never failed to acknowledge. They loved her back in equal measure. As she outlived one friend after another, including her special friend John Steele, her warmth, humor and charisma earned her new, younger friends. Her many interests and passions included politics, mahjong, bridge, gardening, reading, opera, classical music, orchids, Red Sox, needlepoint, and beaches, especially those on Fishers Island, N.Y. She loved to recite poetry from memory, particularly Yeats.

She served on the boards and volunteered with many organizations, including Tanglewood Music Festival, Pittsfield General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Sanctuary, Garden Club of America, and, in Maine, United Midcoast Charities and RSVP, NRCM, Literacy Volunteers, Bay Chamber, Merry Gardens, and St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

She and her family are grateful for the loving care from Cathy Roberts and the wonderful staff of ASK. A memorial service will be held in late summer in Camden

