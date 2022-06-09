Whether on an individual scale or if you’re purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) or charger on behalf of an organization or business, there are a lot of options available for making EV’s and EV chargers more affordable.

Considering buying an electric vehicle?

There are plentiful financial resources for individuals, organizations and businesses that are considering purchasing an EV. Individuals can receive a federal tax credit worth up to $7,500 off a new EV. Additionally, individuals can get an instant rebate from Efficiency Maine for up to $2,000 off select new models of EVs. For qualified low-income customers, this rebate is higher: for new EVs it is up to $5,500 and for used EVs it is $2,500.

Government entities, tribal governments and nonprofits can receive an instant rebate from Efficiency Maine for up to $7,500 off select new models of EVs. For a limited time, Maine businesses with fleets of five or more can receive a rebate for up to 10 vehicles for $4,500 per car/pickup or $8,000 per cargo van. This is only available for the first 50 vehicles on a first-come-first-served basis. Visit the Efficiency Maine website for more info.

Looking to add EV charging equipment?

There are currently no rebates for individuals to install home chargers, however, Efficiency Maine has created an incredible resource called the EV Home Charger Guide, which provides useful info and tips for installing your own charger at home.

Advertisement

For businesses, South Portland has created a Level 2 EV Charging Grant Program to increase the availability of public EV charging outlets throughout the City. This program funds Level 2 charger projects with between two and six charger plugs at eligible businesses or workplaces. Chargers are eligible for up to $5,000 per plug or 50 percent of the allowable project costs (whichever is less). Allowable costs include equipment, materials, construction and installation. The next deadline for applications is June 30. Visit the South Portland Sustainability page for more info.

Looking for a charger in Maine? Find a charger on Plugshare.com, an app and website that connects EV owners to charging stations (and each other) all across the country.

Keep in mind that rebates, grants, and tax credits are subject to change at any point. It may be timely to act now, or if you don’t see something that works for you, be sure to check back frequently to see if it has changed.

Visit www.oneclimatefuture.org for links to all these great opportunities.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. The Sustainability Office is located at the Planning Department Building on 496 Ocean St. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: