ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Hazel “Jo” McKeough, 77, passed away on April 27, 2022 in hospice care from a battle with cancer near her home in Englewood, Fla.

Jo was born on August 28, 1944 to Nellie and Carol Wills in Westbrook. She was the beloved wife of Richard “Rick” McKeough, whom she had been married to for 47 years. Jo lived a devoted life to the love and care of her family and giving back to others in her local communities.

Jo graduated from Westbrook High School. She then pursued her bachelor’s degree from the Teachers College in Gorham and later went on to earn her master’s degree in education. Jo started her teaching career at Lincoln Middle School in South Portland. She took a short break from teaching to have her boys and then returned to teaching in Westbrook where she spent 35 years before retiring. In that tenure, she served in roles as vice president and secretary of the teachers union. In 2005/2006, Jo was awarded Teacher of the Year honors.

Jo married Rick McKeough on April 19, 1975. They settled in Westbrook to start and raise their family of two boys. She was immensely proud of her boys, whom she loved dearly. She was unwavering in her love and support of her husband and the life they created together.

Jo was a wonderful woman who had many interests that included being an avid reader, rug hooker, Eucharist Minister, playing cards, clown for community events and nursing homes in Florida, riding her bike, swimming, and community activities at their Florida clubhouse.

Her parents Nellie and Carol Wills and her sister, Patricia West, predeceased Jo.

Jo is survived by her loving husband, Rick, who was by her side until she passed; her children Shawn McKeough and his wife Gina McKeough and Scott McKeough and his wife Leesa McKeough; her grandchildren Mikayla McKeough, Marcus McKeough, Heather McKeough, Roman McKeough, Jenna McKeough, Connor McKeough, and Patrick McKeough; her two great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Jerrill West, and his children Jay West and Cheryl Andrews; her brothers-in law, Wayne McKeough, Jake Jacobs, and sisters-in-law, Karen Hall, Ann Jacobs, Kathy McKeough, Sarah McKeough; and many nieces and nephews.

Services w to be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe church, 50 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, for family and friends on June 14 at 11 a.m.

Guest Book