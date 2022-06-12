WATERVILLE – Germaine Alice Michaud Orloff passed away peacefully at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Sentry Hill in York, surrounded by all five of her children. She was 88 years old.

Germaine was born on Sept. 9, 1933, to parents of French-Canadian descent, and raised in Waterville along with her five siblings. After completing elementary and middle school at St. Francis de Sales, and finishing first in her class, she attended Mount Merici Academy on a scholarship for her freshman year before transitioning to Waterville High School, graduating in 1951. Germaine received her B.A. in Chemistry from Colby College in 1955, working various jobs throughout her undergraduate years to pay for her education., including a period at the Keyes Fibre Company.

After graduating from Colby, Germaine married her high school sweetheart, Paul John Orloff, in 1956. Germaine was a devoted wife and mother of five children, all born and raised in Waterville. On top of raising a large family, Germaine worked as a private tutor for math and science, served as a substitute teacher in the Waterville school system, and eventually received her M.B.A. from Thomas College, where she was appointed assistant professor teaching math and statistics. At various times, Germaine also served as Director of Volunteer Services at Thayer Hospital (Mid-Maine Medical Center), led Hospice Services in the Waterville area, coordinated Bilingual activities at the University of Maine at Augusta, actively supported the Boys and Girls Club of greater Waterville, and sat on the Waterville City Council. She was always a dedicated and loyal alumnus of Colby College.

Germaine shared many outside interests with family and friends. She enjoyed snow and water skiing, swimming, tennis, hiking, boating, croquet, reading and attending Book Club, and, of course, playing bridge with a fiercely competitive edge. Though some of her physical pursuits gradually became more limited following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in her late 50s, she never let her illness dampen her determination or zest for life. She loved good food, great company, and fine wine. She and Paul enjoyed the company of many great friends, and they travelled extensively abroad, including trips to Italy, France, Japan, Russia, and Africa. Germaine will be remembered as a warm and spirited woman who cared deeply for her family, who never shied away from a good argument, and who felt strongly about many social issues, driven in part by her Catholic upbringing. She loved having the extended family, including all her grandchildren, visit the lake home in Belgrade to enjoy her fabulous cooking, activities on the water, and croquet games on the front lawn.

Germaine’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care she received from the staff at Sentry Hill in York Harbor and Beacon Hospice Services, and at Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell.

Germaine was predeceased by her husband, Paul Orloff; her parents Joseph and Hermoza Michaud; her sister, Gertrude Michaud, and her brother, Joseph Michaud.

She is survived by her children and their spouses John and Gwen Orloff of York, Lauren and Roy Williams of Grand Cayman, Karen and Brian Maddox of Stuart, Fla., Glenn and Lana Orloff of Bethesda, Md., and Ellen and Mark Gauthier of Wheatridge, Colo.; her sister, Jeanette Curtis and her husband, Keith Curtis, of Waterville, her sister-in-law, Betty Michaud of Waterville, her sister, Marie Lacombe of Grants Pass, Ore., her brother, Harold “Mitch” Michaud and his wife Stephanie of Shrewsbury, Mass.; her 13 grandchildren Jaclyn Michel, Kirsten and Mark Orloff; Anaise and Chloe Williams; Phoebe, Ian and Marly Maddox; Max Peselev and Evan and Cole Orloff; and Brynn and Nathan Gauthier; and her four great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Sadie Michel, and Kieran and Rory Packer.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1 at St. Mary’s Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta, ME 04330. A lunch reception will be held beginning 12:30 p.m. at Glenn Orloff’s lakeside residence, 71 Stony Point Rd, Belgrade, ME 04917.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the

Alfond Youth Center,

Boys & Girls Clubs and

YMCA of Greater Waterville,

126 North St.,

Waterville, ME 04901

