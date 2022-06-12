SOUTH PORTLAND – Rev. Harold D. Moreshead, 92, died June 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation in Portland.

Born in Meriden, Conn. on August 20, 1929, he was the son of the late John and Clara (Malloy) Moreshead. Early in the Depression, the Moreshead family returned to Portland where Fr. Moreshead grew up on May Street with his two siblings, parents, aunts and uncles, and his beloved grandmother. He attended St. Dominic’s Church.

In 1947, Fr. Moreshead graduated from Cheverus High School. He studied philosophy at St. Francis Xavier College in Nova Scotia before entering the seminary at St. Paul’s in Ottawa. On June 4, 1955, Fr. Moreshead was ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by the Most Rev. Daniel J. Feeney. He would be a priest of the diocese of Portland for 67 years.

Fr. Moreshead’s first summer was spent as a curate at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland, and that August was assigned as an assistant at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Fairfield until 1959. To the delight of his family, Fr. Moreshead returned to Portland where he was assistant at St. Joseph’s Church for eight years (1959-1967). Fr. Moreshead remained in the Portland area for several years, serving as an assistant in the Cathedral (1967-1969) and as pastor of St. Christopher’s Parish on Peaks Island (1969-1972), with a brief stint in between as temporary administrator of St. Matthew’s Parish in Limerick (1969).

In 1972, Fr. Moreshead moved to Brewer where he served as pastor of St. Teresa’s Church and in 1974, was transferred to Bridgton where he served as administrator of St. Joseph’s Parish in Bridgton and temporary administrator of St. Catherine’s Parish in Norway. In 1979, Fr. Moreshead began his longest assignment at St. Edmund’s Parish Westbrook (1979-1991), where he was pastor for twelve years. Finally, in 1991, Fr. Moreshead moved to Mechanic Falls where he served as pastor of Our Lady of Ransom until his retirement from active ministry in 1999. In retirement, Fr. Moreshead continued to be active, offering Mass for the Good Shepherd Sisters in Biddeford, for the Sisters of Mercy in Portland, at the Deering Pavilion, and filling in for Masses and funerals as needed.

In the course of his priesthood, Fr. Moreshead served as a Chaplain for the Regional Christian Family Movement, volunteered for the Marriage Counseling Program, served on the Committee for Continuing Education of Priests, and served as the Chaplain of the Marian Council #11493, K of C, Mechanic Falls.

Parishioners will remember Fr. Moreshead’s deep faith and generosity. His family will remember the many trips to the lake and the backyard football games. Everyone who knew him will remember his loving nature and quick wit. He will be deeply missed.

Fr. Moreshead is predeceased by his parents; a sister, Madeline LaPointe, and his brother, John A. Moreshead, Jr.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews Harold Moreshead and wife Mary of Raynham, Mass., John Moreshead and his wife Karen of South Portland, Michael Moreshead of San Francisco, Calif., Patrice (LaPointe) Massey of Sun City, Ariz., Adrienne (LaPointe) Murphy and husband Steve of Cape Elizabeth, Tom LaPointe and wife Cindy of Green Valley, Ariz., John LaPointe and wife Debra of South Portland.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Reception of the Body and Liturgy of the Hours at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Fr. Moreshead will lie in state at the church until 5 p.m. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, at Holy Cross Church with The Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, J.C.D., as Principal Celebrant. Msgr. Marc Caron will be the homilist. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A reception for relatives and friends will be held at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel following the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Fr. Moreshead’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

