STANDISH – Maria Lisa Skillings, 56, passed away on June 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a strong and courageous battle with Leukemia.She was born in Portland on Nov. 12, 1965, a daughter of the late Edwin and Adeline (Alves) Nordfors and graduated from Deering High School. Maria will always be remembered for her love of crafting- especially making journals and birdhouses. She was also an avid thrift store shopper and enjoyed antique-ing. Being in the outdoors, being with her dogs, Trip and Storm, and most especially being with family was what was most important to her.For over 20 years, she worked as a manager at McDonald’s primarily at the Morrill’s Corner location in Portland. She and her husband attended the Hollis Center Church.She was predeceased by her brother, Scott Nordfors.Maria is survived by her beloved husband, Ralph W. Skillings; sons, Michael A. Aceto of Windham, Matthew A. Aceto of Rollinsford, N.H., and Mark A. Aceto and his fiancée Sarah of Arundel; siblings, Edwin A. Nordfors and his fiancée Jana of Standish, Denise Thompson and her husband Steve of Mass., Marc Nordfors, Dennis Nordfors and Edwin Nordfors; many grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service to celebrate Maria’s life will be held on Tuesday June 21 at 6 p.m., at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road, Hollis. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

