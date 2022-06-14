PORTLAND – VonDella , 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Falmouth by the Sea Nursing Home.She was born in Allagash to Addison and Mina McBrearity. Von married the love of her life, Oscar Hubert Jr. and they raised four children and enjoyed spending all their free time together.Von spent over 25 years working for Fairchilds and when she retired she devoted herself to her home and her yard. She loved to cook, redecorate her home for each season, and watch her movies. Von was an avid TV watcher but you would also see her spend days finishing a puzzle, doing her favorite word search game book or gardening.She was a kind woman, full of spunk and energy. Von organized most family gatherings and she took great pleasure to see her family together. She will be remembered for her loyalty, love of family and tremendous smile.Von was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Phoebe Morrison; her husband; her son, Daniel Hubert, her daughter, Della York.She is survived by her son, Dean Hubert, wife Carol and their three daughters and two sons from Massachusetts; Von’s daughter, Donna Barnard, husband Charles and their one girl and three boys from Maine; as well as many great-grandchildren.The family will be having a private celebration of life.Von’s family would like to thank Von’s angels on earth, the entire staff at Falmouth by the Sea, for their love, care and compassion during her stay.

