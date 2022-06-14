Nicholas Louis Cardone 1990 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Nicholas Louis Cardone, 32, of Brunswick and Orrs Island, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital from acute aortic dissection (his heart just stopped beating). His father and his fiancée were by his side. Nicholas and his fiancée Brooke Smith of Harpswell/Orrs Island have been together for eight years and were to be married on June 18. Nicholas was born and raised in Brunswick and a graduate of Brunswick High School. Nick’s love for all things culinary had him working summers in quite a few area restaurants, meeting Brooke when they were both working at Cooks Lobster House. He began working for Bowdoin College Dining Services where he worked for 11 years eventually becoming catering supervisor. Nick left his job at the college within the past year to begin working for his father-in-law-to be at his building company. Along with his love for the culinary arts, Nick was very Patriotic, enjoyed shooting skeet (he was an excellent marksman) mowing the lawn and playing with their dogs Luna and Ruger. When he was younger, after he started outgrowing his Power Rangers phase he played T ball, Lacrosse and was a boy scout at some point. At 14, Nick was part of the initial group of youth advocating for a Teen Center in Brunswick and once it was a go -ahead, he and his friends painted, organized, and helped set up the original location on Noble Street (along with his two brothers). He was a kind and caring young man, determined and adventurous and he will be terribly missed by so many. Over the years, Nick had become an integral part of the Smith family and along with his fiancée Brooke Smith, he is survived by Eric and Laurie Smith of Harpswell and Brooke’s siblings, Mason and Megan Smith. Nicholas is survived by his parents, father, Kenneth Cardone and his fiancée Jennifer Tanguay of Brunswick, mother, Jordan Cardone and her husband Fraser Ruwet of Brunswick; siblings Conan McNamara and wife Heather of Brunswick, Devan Bailey and husband Herb of Topsham, Kyle Cardone and wife Salina of Topsham; and nephews and nieces Liam, Anna, Sterling, Shane, and Lexi of Topsham. Nicholas is also survived by his loving family members in Rhode Island, his Uncle Ronnie and wife Margaret Cardone, Aunt Lori and husband Steven Defusco, Aunt Lois Cardone; cousins Ronnie Jr., Kevin, Steven, Joey, and Gina. A celebration of Nicholas/visiting hours with family will be held Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Center, Pleasant and Union Streets, Brunswick. A private family graveside service will be held at a different time. Memories and condolences can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Midcoast Humane Society (www. midcoasthumane.org).

