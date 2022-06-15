KENNEBUNKPORT – David Spencer Hall, Sr., 93, of Kennebunkport, and Intervale, N.H., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. David was born March 7, 1929 in Boston, Mass. and grew up in Melrose, Mass. He was the son of Harry Alphonso Hall, Jr. and Dolores Madeleine Spencer Hall.

David began his scholarly pursuits at Choate and later graduated from Dartmouth College, where he forged lifelong friendships. He met his future wife of 65 years, Suzanne Stewart Brown of Montreal at Kennebunk Beach and together they raised four children, Susan Melissa Hall Wentworth, David Spencer Hall, Jr., Diana Madeleine Hall and Douglas Milton Hall.

David was a proud veteran of the armed services, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War and stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii for search and rescue. After his honorable discharge, Dave became part owner of Jerry’s Mustang and Bar in Paradise Valley, Ariz., until he returned home to Melrose, Mass. to spend many years employed at Kyanize Paints in Boston, founded by his grandfather, and serving as sales manager and later as treasurer/president. During this tenure, he served two terms as Alderman of Melrose. Dave’s greatest passion was the sea. He was a very active member of the Arundel Yacht Club as Dockmaster in Kennebunkport.

Dave was never idle. He loved to spend time with his children and was one of the active members of Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association (KBIA). Aside from the ocean, his younger years were spent skiing at Intervale Ski Area with his family, camping, white water rafting, parasailing and anything else that would get his adrenaline going! He had a passion for people, new friendships at First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, all animals and most especially, his beloved lap companion, Charli.

Dave was predeceased by his son, David of Kennebunk Beach, daughter, Diana of North Conway, N.H.; brother, Harry A. Hall III (Pete) and sister, Marilyn MacQuarrie.

He leaves behind sister, Cynthia Foote of Stratham, N.H.; daughter, Missy of Kennebunkport, son, Doug of Intervale, N.H.; grandchildren Katherine and Olivia Wentworth, grandsons Luke and Colby Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport followed by interment with military honors at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the SPCA or

First Congregational Church

141 North St.

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Guest Book