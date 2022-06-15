Merle E. Gilliam 1928 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Merle E. Gilliam, 94, of Phippsburg, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, at the Garden in Brunswick. Merle was the oldest child of Oscar and Mina Gilliam, born in Phippsburg on Jan. 29, 1928. Merle graduated from Morse High School in 1946. After graduating, Merle worked proudly alongside his father, Oscar, fishing the coast of Maine. On Nov. 10, 1950, he married his soul mate, June McIntyre, and the couple made their home in Phippsburg to raise their family. In 1952 Merle was drafted in the United States Army during wartime. Upon returning home, Merle returned to the ocean until 2012 when he retired at the age of 83. Merle enjoyed hunting in his spare time. He was an avid duck hunter, took great pride in the hunt for a deer, and loved to relive the hunt through stories. He could also be found every morning at the service station for the “morning meeting” with the gang. Although he worked everyday on the ocean, and enjoyed doing so, he really enjoyed a day off from work to go tuna fishing, catching 107 in the same year was his all time record. Merle also enjoyed growing his own veggies in a five-by-five garden, he definitely had a green thumb. Feeding the animals was also something he enjoyed, no squirrel or bird went hungry in his yard. Merle will be missed by all those that loved him Merle was predeceased by his wife June on April 23, 2018; a son, Michael E. Gilliam on Nov. 8, 2016. He leaves behind sons, Greg W. Gilliam and his wife Irene and Brett M. Gilliam and his wife Abby both of Phippsburg; a brother, Glenn Gilliam; a daughter-in-law, Julie Gilliam; grandchildren, Eric W. Gilliam, Denise L. Hurd, Constance R. Gilliam, Cameron M. Gilliam, Spencer R. Gilliam and Victoria A. Gilliam; and great-grandchildren, Annika F. Gilliam, Joseph Rice, Anora Rice, Peyton Hurd and Violet Hurd. Merle truly believed in helping others and through a donation every year to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, he made dreams come true. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . So in honor of Merle, anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory, please make it to Saint Jude Hospital or The Phippsburg Fireman’s Association, P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, Maine 04562

