WESTBROOK – Edith (Holman) Ames, 83, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 10, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough with family by her side.

Edith was born on April 26, 1939 to Teresa (Halacy) and Wendall Holman during a blizzard in a cabin built by her dad in Rumford Point. She graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1957 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Later in her life she received an AA Degree in Liberal Arts in Music from USM in 2004 at the age of 65. Edith was an accomplished pianist having played for church services and accompanying choirs and school choruses. She also taught piano for a number of years. Edith was a past member of the Portland Symphony Chorus.

Edith was formerly employed by Portland Public Schools, the law firms Hewes, Douglas and Whiting and Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau and Pachios eventually retiring from USM after enjoying a span of over 45 years of employment. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Falmouth Writing Group, Osher Life Learning Institute, North Sebago United Methodist Church and Westbrook Women’s Club. Edith was a hospice volunteer for many years giving comfort and care at the Gosnell House.

Edith savored life, loved being a mother, grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed the family time at her home on Sebago Lake and at her camp on Webb Lake. She loved riding with her husband Al on their Harley Davidson motorcycle enjoying their many bike trips touring New England and Canada.

Edith was predeceased by her parents; brother, Lloyd Holman, Sr.; nephew, Lloyd Holman, Jr.; son, John M. Johnston, III; and granddaughter, Darien L. Richardson.

Edith is survived by her beloved husband, Alan; her three children, William Bourassa, Jr., Judi Richardson and husband Wayne, Jolene Trioano and husband Pasquale, three stepchildren, Laurel Webber and husband Gary, Alan Ames, Jr. and wife Ann, Peter Ames and wife Alice; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Lee Homan and wife Verna, her sister, Ann (Holman) Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, honor and memory may be made to the Gosnell House in Scarborough http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org or to the Remembering Darien Foundation http://www.rememberingdarien.org or other charity of your choice.

