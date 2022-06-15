Paul Merton Parker 1944 – 2022 BANGOR – Paul Merton Parker, 78, passed away peacefully into his Heavenly Father’s arms Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Eastern Maine Medical Center after a long illness. Born Feb. 25, 1944 in Woodland, Maine, son of Merton Parker and Lona (Harris) Parker. He married Barbara Jeanne (Philbrick) on November 23, 1963 and together they had three daughters. As a young man Paul worked on farms, pumped gas, and found his niche in erecting metal buildings. He created his own company P & R Steel Erectors, his pride and signature metal buildings are found throughout New England. Later in life, Paul worked for Maine School Administrative District #75 where he drove school bus, performed building maintenance and was the district’s President of the Union for support staff for many years. Paul retired in 2010, soon after, he and Jeanne moved back to the Parker homestead in Woodland. Paul enjoyed rides to the coast with Jeanne and hot fudge sundaes were always a treat. He was an avid fisherman on Square Lake. He liked bird hunting and watching the varied wildlife. Paul loved yard sales and he looked forward to spring and summer when he had his own yard sales; and enjoyed striking up conversations with people who happened to stop by. Paul liked tinkering on small engines, and meticulously mowed his yard with the riding lawn mower in and around all the gardens. He loved playing board games especially cribbage, listening to country music, and watching old western movies. Paul was survived by wife Jeanne, daughter Kathy and husband Gary Gillis of Raymond, daughter Kelly and husband John Peavey of Eddington, daughter Kari Parker of Gardiner. Paul also had four sisters, Lois Clark of Old Town, Sharon Bartley of Florida, Faith and husband Buddy Gridley of Florida, Joy and husband John Mooshie of Florida. Paul was proud of and loved his five grandchildren Amber Gillis of Sebago, Abbey Gillis of Bath, and Acadian, Madison, and Lucea Parker of Gardiner. He also had an abundance of love for his dog Willow and grand fur babies Echo, Shadow, Orly, Buggs, and Waters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 24, 2022 at 1 p.m., located at 275 Riverside Drive, Eddington, Maine 04428. The Family is welcoming all to join them in wearing his favorite color, blue. You may also send your condolences and share memories with Jeanne at the same address. Paul will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery in Caribou, Maine.

Guest Book