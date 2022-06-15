WARREN – Gary E. Miller, 68, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Friday, June, 10, 2022 in Warren. Gary was born on Jan. 3, 1954 in Portland, to parents Alvin and Mary Currie Miller.

Gary grew up in Falmouth, attended local schools, and graduated from the Falmouth High School class of 1972.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and especially camping with his family. He also enjoyed his Boston Red Sox and followed them faithfully.

Gary was a carpenter his entire life and when he and Sheila moved to Mid-Coast Maine he was able to build their home in Warren.

Gary’s family says he was a quiet man –reserved, smart, a thinker, charming and that family was most important to him, especially his children. He enjoyed animals too.

Gary was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Oral Dyer.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sheila Bragdon Miller of Warren; his sons Alvin J. Miller of Florida, John E. Miller of Casco, and Neil E. Miller of Naples. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sierra, Bella, Evie, Miles, Morgan, Cameron, Marshall, Dawson, and Aubrey.

Per Gary’s wishes, his family will honor his life privately.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Thomaston, 78 Main St. has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to Gary’s family visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

