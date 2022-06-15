NALCREST, Fla. – Robert Stanley Collibee of Nalcrest, Fla., passed away on Friday May 27, 2022, in Lake Wales, Fla.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Chelsea, Mass. to the late Lawrence and Vera Collibee.

Robert was a retired postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and served in the Airforce with the Korean War. He loved to garden, remodel houses, was active in the church when he was younger, loved to travel and worked at The White Barn Inn and Restaurant in Kennebunkport.

Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Collibee.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Cornelia “Connie” T. Collibee; his daughters Gina D. Smith (Hansel) of Fort Lee, Va., Donna Richards (Paul) of Manchester, N.H.; and sons Victor Olson of Lynn, Mass., and Mark Olson (Diane) of New Hampshire; also eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

